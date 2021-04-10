Jump to main content

Ireland Kick Off Women’s Six Nations With 7 Try Win In Wales

10th April 2021 19:09

By Editor

Ireland kicked off their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 7 try, bonus point, victory against Wales in Cardiff Arms Park.

Ireland blitzed the opposition in a blistering first half with tries from Eimear Considine (2), Beibhinn Parsons (2), and Sene Naoupu. Dorothy Wall  touched down in the second half and Player of the Match Hannah Tyrrell added the final try to go with her 5 conversions for Ireland’s biggest ever winning margin against Wales.