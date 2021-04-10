Ireland Kick Off Women’s Six Nations With 7 Try Win In Wales

Ireland kicked off their Women’s Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 7 try, bonus point, victory against Wales in Cardiff Arms Park.

Ireland blitzed the opposition in a blistering first half with tries from Eimear Considine (2), Beibhinn Parsons (2), and Sene Naoupu. Dorothy Wall touched down in the second half and Player of the Match Hannah Tyrrell added the final try to go with her 5 conversions for Ireland’s biggest ever winning margin against Wales.