Ireland Finalise Preparations For Women’s Six Nations Opener

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to their preparations for Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations showdown against Wales in Cardiff at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Adam Griggs‘ side open their 2021 Championship campaign against the Welsh at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 5pm), with three uncapped players – Eve Higgins, Emily Lane and Stacey Flood – named in the Ireland Match Day 23.

The squad were back on the training pitch at the IRFU HPC earlier to fine-tune their prep ahead of the campaign.

Check out the best action shots from the session below.