Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium
The Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run on Friday morning as anticipation builds ahead of Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series opener against Japan at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 1pm).
Andy Farrell‘s side have enjoyed a good week of preparation at the IRFU High Performance Centre and are now ready to kick-start their 2021/22 season against the Brave Blossoms in Dublin.
Ireland had a light run out at Aviva Stadium earlier, with captain Johnny Sexton – set to win his 100th Test cap for Ireland against Japan – leading the team through the session.
Take a look at some of the best action shots below.