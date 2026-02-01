Ireland Club XV Squad Hold Second Training Camp At HPC

The Ireland Club XV squad (sponsored by Energia) will run out at Energia Park in just under two weeks’ time, taking on the Scotland Clubs for the first time since 2020, with the Dalriada Cup the prize on offer.

Preparations are well underway for the eagerly-awaited Club international match which will take place at the Donnybrook venue on Friday, February 13 (kick-off 6.30pm). A big crowd is expected, and it will also be live streamed on Irish Rugby’s streaming platform, irishrugby+.

Supporters can watch some of the best club talent in the country in action, with adult tickets priced at €10 and junior tickets (18 and under) €3, making it an affordable evening of top-class rugby. Tickets are available to buy here.

Led by head coach Adam Craig, the Ireland Club XV squad took part in their second training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin today.

The group came together following another supercharged Saturday in the Energia All-Ireland League. Defending Division 1A champions and current leaders Clontarf were turned over by Terenure College, while Cork Constitution struck late to edge out Young Munster.

Ireland Club XV squad member Conor Kelly took time out from training to speak to Irish Rugby TV about Clontarf’s defeat, the rivalries between the clubs represented in the Club international side, and getting to play for your country on home soil.

“Probably a bit disappointed coming in this morning,” admitted Kelly, the prolific ‘Tarf out-half. “We were beaten yesterday by Terenure, it was a great game. A lot of the guys here (in camp) were playing.

“A tough game, physically it took it out of you, but all in all, it’s been a good season to date. I suppose it adds a bit of extra spice to it. It’s great then when you play them after being in this environment (with the Ireland Club XV squad).

“The last couple of years when you go back to the All-Ireland League, you can play against people you know. There’s a bit of spice and to be able to socialise with them afterwards is great.

“Getting to go abroad last year (to play Portugal ‘A’) was great, but I suppose this is extra special getting to play and represent your country in Dublin, and making sure family and friends and people from all the clubs can get down to watch it.”