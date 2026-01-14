Ireland Club XV Training Squad Selected Ahead of Scotland Match

Ahead of their match against Scotland Clubs in Energia Park this February, the Ireland Club XV training squad (sponsored by Energia) has been announced. Having played Portugal ‘A’ in each of the last two seasons, the Ireland Club XV now return to play against the same team they faced in the inaugural Irish Clubs XV fixture, almost 20 years ago.

The Ireland Club XV team comprises of some of the most exciting players currently competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, and will play for the Dalriada Cup once again – which captained by Young Munsters Alan Kennedy, was last played for, and won by the Irish Clubs side in 2020.

The Ireland Club XV will face Scotland Clubs on Friday, 13 February at Energia Park, with a 6pm kick-off. The match will be live streamed on Irish Rugby’s streaming platform, IrishRugby+.

Head coach Adam Craig has selected a 28-player training squad, with players drawn from 10 clubs across theMen’s Division 1A and 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League. The squad includes some of the most in form players in the Energia AIL at present, with 13 players in the squad who also played against Portugal A, last time out. Last year’s successful captain Jack Kelleher of Cork Constitution has also been included in the 2026 squad.

The Club XV squad will assemble for two training camps in January and February at the IRFU High Performance Centre as preparations continue for the February 13 encounter with Scotland Clubs.

Head Coach Adam Craig on the Ireland Club XV squad announcement, said,

“I am honoured to be back coaching the Club XV this season and to once again work with a talented group of players drawn from across the Energia All-Ireland League. The Club XV represents the very best of Irish club rugby, and we are looking forward to seeing that quality, commitment and pride on show in the green jersey.” “The Energia All-Ireland League is the heartbeat of the domestic game, producing outstanding players year after year, and it is a privilege for these players to represent their clubs, teammates and communities on the international stage. I am excited to return to the role and to lead this group as they prepare for the challenges ahead.” “With Scotland’s leading clubs coming to Energia Park, we are especially looking forward to testing ourselves on home soil and showcasing the strength of Irish club rugby.”

2026 Ireland Club XV Training Squad:

David Begley – Young Munster RFC

Tadhg Bird – Clontarf FC

Myles Carey – St. Mary’s College RFC

Aran Egan – Terenure College RFC

Sean French – Cork Constitution FC

Fionn Gilbert – Clontarf FC

Hubert Gilvarry – Young Munster RFC

Marcus Hanan – Terenure College RFC

Jack Kelleher – Cork Constitution FC

Conor Kelly – Clontarf FC

Adam LaGrue – Terenure College RFC

Tom Larke – Old Wesley RFC

Bradley Luney – Ballynahinch RFC

Adam Maher – Cork Constitution FC

Luke Masters – Cork Constitution FC

Jack Matthews – Lansdowne FC

Will McDonald – Old Belvedere RFC

Clayton Milligan – Ballynahinch RFC

Tom O’Reilly – St. Mary’s College RFC

Sam Owens – Clontarf FC

Conor Rankin – Ballynahinch RFC

Sean Rigney – Terenure College RFC

Max Russell – Terenure College RFC

Aaron Sexton – Ballynahinch RFC

Bobby Sheehan – Lansdowne FC

Adam Tuite – Terenure College RFC

Ronan Watters – St. Mary’s College RFC

David Whitten – Instonians RFC

Ireland Club XV Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Adam Craig

Lineout Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum & Defence Coach: Ger Slattery

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Video Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Patrick Gillman

Team Doctor: Billy Twomey

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Baggage Master: Matthew Irvine



