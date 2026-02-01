Training Day In Portugal As Ireland Prepare For Thursday Night In Paris

It may be Sunday but Irish eyes are firmly fixed on a Thursday night in Paris as the Ireland squad continued to work at their training base in Portugal today.

It was a big session on the pitch as Defence Coach Simon Easterby said, “We ask a lot of the players when they come in, a lot of demands on them but they’ve been excellent throughout. The youngsters coming in and really connecting up with some of the senior players so we feel like we’ve been together for a couple of weeks even thought it’s only been a few days.”

In squad news Billy Bohan, Bryn Warn and Ciaran Frawley will depart from the camp today to link up with the Ireland XV squad ahead of their clash with England A in Thomond Park on Friday night – tickets here.

