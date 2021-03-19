Ireland Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The Ireland squad applied the finishing touches to preparations for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations finale against England at their Captain’s Run at Aviva Stadium this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s squad go into Round 5 of the Championship off the back of successive away victories over Italy and Scotland, with Ireland sitting second in the Six Nations standings ahead of Super Saturday.

Captain Johnny Sexton led the squad through Friday’s final run-out at Aviva Stadium before the showdown against Eddie Jones’ England. Take a look through the best action shots from the session below.