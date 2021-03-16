CJ’s Career In Green

CJ Stander has made an immeasurable contribution to Irish and Munster Rugby over the last nine years, with the back row preparing to make his final appearance for Ireland on Saturday having today announced his decision to retire from rugby at the end of the current season .

Stander has been a totemic figure in both the Ireland and Munster dressing rooms in recent years, leading from the front with his tireless performances and inspiring his team-mates with an insatiable appetite for hard work and betterment.

Having won his 50th Test cap at Murrayfield last weekend, the 30-year-old will hope to finish with a flourish at Aviva Stadium as the 2021 Guinness Six Nations draws to a close. Below, we take a look back at his career in green.

Thanks for everything, CJ!