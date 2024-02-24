Ireland Beat Wales In Bonus Point Win

Ireland put in a dominant first half performance against a lively Welsh side to lead 17-3 at half time. Dan Sheehan added to his Championship tally before James Lowe added a second with Jack Crowley kicking the extras.

The second half proved to be a scrappy one with Wales forcing errors from Ireland but a try from Ciarán Frawley in his first start and an 80 minute bonus point from Tadhg Beirne means Ireland have a perfect record so far on the Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

“It wasn’t the greatest performance from us, we were ill-disciplined. That’s big-ups to Wales, they played incredibly well.

We’re not a finished product yet, we’re going to keep improving and we’ve got another week to try and get ourselves better.”

Guinness Six Nations player-of-the-match Bundee Aki.