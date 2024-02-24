Jump to main content

Wolfhounds Crowned Celtic Challenge Champions

24th February 2024 20:00

The Wolfhounds were crowned Celtic Challenge Champions at Kingspan Stadium after a thrilling 47-26 win over fellow Irish side The Clovers.

A dominant first half display saw the Wolfhounds 33-7 up om their rivals and while the Clovers fought back in the second half it was not enough to catch them.

WOLFHOUNDS 47 CLOVERS 26, Kingspan Stadium
Scorers: Wolfhounds: Tries: Katie Corrigan, Kelly McCormill, Hannah O’Connor, Katie Whelan 2; Cons: Nikki Caughey 4
Clovers: Try: Róisín Ormond; Con: Kate Flannery
HT: Wolfhounds 33 Clovers 7