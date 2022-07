The Ireland squad completed their final preparations for Saturday’s second Test against the All Blacks with a run-out at Forsyth Barr Stadium this morning.

Andy Farrell‘s men took in the surroundings of the indoor arena in Dunedin during a light session on Friday, as they build towards a Saturday night showdown with the All Blacks (Kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time).

Check out the best action shots below.