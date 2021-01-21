Guinness Rugby Writers Ireland Award Winners

The Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland have announced the winners of their annual awards with Beibhinn Parsons and Garry Ringrose picking up the Player of the Year accolades.

Sevens stars Jordan Conroy and Louise Galvin have been honoured for their performances while Leinster Rugby picked up the Team of the Year award.

Grand Slam captain Fiona Coghlan and former Ulster and Ireland star Trevor Ringland have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.