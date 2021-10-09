Dudley Cup Delight For Dublin University Against Old Rivals

Dublin University regained the Dudley Cup and picked up their first Energia Men’s All-Ireland League points of the season with a comprehensive win over UCD at the Belfield Bowl .

Tries from front rowers Giuseppe Coyne and Mark Nicholson, combined with a penalty try and 14 points from the boot of out-half Mick O’Kennedy, saw Trinity run out 31-0 winners.

There was a brilliant atmosphere at the Bowl for this eagerly anticipated Dudley Cup clash. Run by the Irish Universities Rugby Union, the Dudley Cup (sponsored by the Maxol Group) is the blue riband senior intervarsity competition.

It is named after Lord Dudley, former Viceroy of Ireland who donated the trophy following a visit by King Edward VII to what became UCC in August 1903. The cup was first played for the following March.

UCD were the holders heading into this season, having defeated UCC 24-10 at the Mardyke back in November 2019.