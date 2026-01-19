Four-In-A-Row Energia Junior Cup Joy For MU Barnhall Women

MU Barnhall continued their dominance of the Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup , lifting the trophy for the fourth successive year after emerging as 50-19 winners over Enniskillen at Dundalk RFC.

Tries from Zara Flack and replacement Chloe Moore (2) had first-time finalists Skins right in the hunt, but Barnhall, who led 22-12 at half-time, unleashed the best of their attack with their backs crossing the whitewash six times.

A year on from grabbing two tries during the 2025 decider against Malone, centre Abby Healy was the scoring star for Niamh Fitzgerald’s side with her tremendous 30-point haul made up of two tries, four conversions, and four penalties.

Amy Rushton (2), Lia Branigan, and Leinster’s Emma Brogan also touched down, giving the defending champions a decisive cushion as co-captains Katelynn Doran and Órfhlaith Murray got their hands on All-Ireland silverware once again.