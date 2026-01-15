Ireland Training Camp At The High Performance Centre

Ireland’s three day training camp at the IRFU High Performance Centre saw a squad of 37 players gather to begin preparations for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

The extended panel assembled at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday to reconnect as a group and turn their attention to the 2026 Championship, which begins against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, April 11.

The camp aldo marked a welcome return to action for Dorothy Wall and Erin King.

The players will return to their clubs and to Celtic Challenge action this weekend but excitement is building for the tournament and in particular for the historic Aviva Stadium clash with Scotland in May.

Over 12,500 tickets have already been sold for what promises to be an incredible day at the home of Irish Rugby – buy your ticket now.

Tickets for Ireland’s game against Italy at Dexom Stadium in Galway are on sale here, while Ireland return to Affidea Stadium in Belfast to face Wales with tickets on sale here.

In addition rugby fans can make their mark on the day by designing a commemorative warm up jersey to be worn by the Ireland squad – see here for details.