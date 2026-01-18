MU Barnhall Surge Past Enniskillen For Fourth Energia Women’s Junior Cup Title Win

Abby Healy helped herself to a terrific 30-point haul, and Amy Rushton took her competition tally to seven tries, as MU Barnhall overcame first-time finalists Enniskillen in today’s Energia All-Ireland Women’s Junior Cup final .

Despite first half tries from Zara Flack and Chloe Moore, a valiant Enniskillen ultimately could not contain their opponents’ much-vaunted attack as they fell to a 50-19 defeat.

Co-captained by Katelynn Doran and Órfhlaith Murray, Niamh Fitzgerald’s side made history once again, as Barnhall extended their superb Junior Cup winning streak across four seasons to 12 matches.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND WOMEN’S JUNIOR CUP FINAL:

Sunday, January 18 –

MU BARNHALL 50 ENNISKILLEN 19, Dundalk RFC

Scorers: MU Barnhall: Tries: Lia Branigan, Amy Rushton 2, Emma Brogan, Abby Healy 2; Cons: Abby Healy 4; Pens: Abby Healy 4

Enniskillen: Tries: Zara Flack, Chloe Moore 2; Cons: Sophie Meeke 2

HT: MU Barnhall 22 Enniskillen 12

MU BARNHALL: Lia Branigan; Amy Rushton, Emma Brogan, Abby Healy, Emer Sweetnam; Órfhlaith Murray (co-capt), Uxue Merino; Hope Lowney, Emily Byrne, Rebecca Francis, Anna Mai O’Brien, Aoibhe Curran, Claire Burke, Prudence Isaac, Katelynn Doran (co-capt).

Replacements: Laoise McAuley, Louise Byrne, Sinéad Farrell, Kelly Burke, Alannah Fraser, Alex Casey, Méabh Collins, Sarah Boyce Donohoe.

ENNISKILLEN: Dearbhla Dillon; Amy Meeke, Zara Flack, Lucy Thompson, Scarlett Keys; Farrah Cartin McCloskey, Sophie Meeke; Sarah Adams, Katie Elliott, Sophie Barrett, Moya Hill, Kelly Beacom, Sara Hamilton, Rebecca Beacom (capt), Sarah Teague.

Replacements: Cora Balfour, Ciara Woods, Chloe Moore, Kelly Quinn, Madeline Hamill, Alex Kernaghan, Eve Balfour.