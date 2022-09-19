Jump to main content

Suttonians And Galwegians Share Out Ten Tries In Epic Draw

19th September 2022 10:26

By Editor

Suttonians and Galwegians picked up three points each after a thrilling 31-all draw at the Station Road venue in the second round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Sutts scored first through Emily McKeown, but ‘Wegians reeled off four first half tries to lead 24-7 at the break. However, in a real tale of two halves, the Dubliners stormed back.

It was five tries each in the end, Ellen Connolly’s last-gasp score being converted by Blues Belles captain Nicole Fowley for a share of the spoils.