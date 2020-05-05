Back In Time: Energia All-Ireland League Winners

Ten clubs have lifted the coveted All-Ireland League trophy since the inception of the league. Munster clubs dominated the early years of the league with Cork Constitution, Garryowen, Young Munster and in particular Shannon holding sway in the 1990s.

St. Mary’s broke the Munster hold in 2000 and while Dungannon and Ballymena claimed titles in the 2000s, eight titles still went to Limerick or Cork between 2001 and 2010

Since 2011, Leinster clubs have won seven titles with Old Belvedere, St. Mary’s, Lansdowne and Clontarf getting their name on the trophy.

To mark the Energia All-Ireland League Awards, which take place online on Friday night, we’re taking a look back at some of the winners who have lifted the ultimate prize in Irish club rugby.