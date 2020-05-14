Back In Time: Ten Years Of Aviva Stadium Memories

Today is the 10th anniversary of the official opening of Aviva Stadium. To mark the day we’ve looked through the Inpho archives to find some amazing photos from some very special days.

There have been some great tries over the years including Brian O’Driscoll breaking the Six Nations try record, Jacob Stockdale scoring against New Zealand, Claire Molloy touching down for the Ireland Women’s team; but the stadium has provided special days for thousands of people outside of those big games.

Playing host to Energia All-Ireland League finals, Aviva Minis festivals and Aldi Play Rugby, hosting a cap ceremony for former Women’s internationals, club games and 7s finals – Aviva Stadium truly is the home of Irish Rugby.

Take a look through our gallery from the very first try to a final farewell and the future when it is #SafeToDream of playing there again.