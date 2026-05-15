Energia All-Ireland League Awards Night

Another spectacular Energia All-Ireland League season was crowned with an awrds night for the outstanding performers from the club game including players, coaches, referees and volunteers.

Ireland Assistant Coach Simon Easterby was on hand to give out the winning trophies at Energia Park on Thursday night. IRFU President John O’Driscoll and Gary Ryan, Managing Director Customer Solutions Energia, spoke about the importance of the league, the awards and the club game.

O’Driscoll said,

“Club rugby remains at the heart of the game in Ireland, providing the foundation for players, coaches, volunteers and supporters in communities across the country. On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to congratulate all of the winners across the divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League for their dedication, commitment and achievements throughout the season.”

“The standard and competitiveness of the Energia AIL continues to grow year on year, showcasing the strength and passion that exists within the club game right across the island. I would also like to sincerely thank Energia for their continued support and investment in rugby at every level. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping to strengthen the club game nationwide.”

The full list of winners is available here.