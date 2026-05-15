Ireland Training Ahead Of Aviva Stadium Clash With Scotland

Over 30,000 tickets have been sold for Ireland’s final game of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship against Scotland at Aviva Stadium. The Super Sunday match will mark a record attendance at a Women’s game.

Ireland prop Linda Djougang is conscious of the occasion but says the team are focused on their performance, “It’s so important that we play our best game, leave everything on the pitch, have fun while doing it, get the win and finish the tournament strong. We always say we want to win all our home games and there’s no bigger occasion than this, playing in the Aviva.

“There will be pressure, but pressure is a privilege. We just need to focus on ourselves. We owe it to our fans and our families. They’ve gone above and beyond in their support.”