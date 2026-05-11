Ireland Media Day At Aviva Stadium As Ticket Sales Hit 28,000

Sunday, May 17 will mark a piece of Irish Rugby history as Aviva Stadium plays host to the first stand-alone Guinness Women’s Six Nations match and a record crowd for a Women’s match in Ireland.

That record will be set on Sunday but already there are 28,000 tickets sold for what promises to be an incredible Super Sunday finale to the current Championship.

Ahead of the game Ireland captain Erin King was joined in Aviva Stadium by Eve Higgins, Stacey Flood, Sam Monaghan, Linda Djougang and Beibhinn Parsons for a media event.