Energia All-Ireland League Award Winners Announced

The Irish Rugby Football Union and Energia are pleased to announce the winners of the 2025/26 Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) Awards, recognising the outstanding achievements, dedication and contribution of players, coaches, referees and volunteers across the club game this season.

The awards celebrate excellence throughout the Energia AIL, with winners selected across the Women’s Division and Men’s Divisions 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2C, alongside recognition for coaching, refereeing and community contribution.

The awards night was held at Bective Rangers’ clubhouse, with Ireland Men’s National Team Defence Coach Simon Easterby in attendance to help present the awards.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Speaking at the awards, Managing Director at Energia, Gary Ryan said,

“On behalf of everyone at Energia, I want to congratulate all of the 2026 Energia All-Ireland League Award recipients. The commitment, resilience and talent shown across the season has been exceptional, and these awards are a fitting recognition of that hard work. We’re proud to continue supporting the league and are already looking forward to another exciting season in 2026/27.” “This year’s Energia ‘Possibilities’ Award was presented to Ennis RFC. Following their promotion to the Energia AIL last season, the club has continued to build momentum and impress throughout their debut campaign in the league’s Women’s Division, embodying the spirit of what the award represents.”

Commenting on the Energia AIL Awards, John O’Driscoll, President of the Irish Rugby Football Union, added,

“Club rugby remains at the heart of the game in Ireland, providing the foundation for players, coaches, volunteers and supporters in communities across the country. On behalf of the IRFU, I would like to congratulate all of the winners across the divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League for their dedication, commitment and achievements throughout the season.” “The standard and competitiveness of the Energia AIL continues to grow year on year, showcasing the strength and passion that exists within the club game right across the island. I would also like to sincerely thank Energia for their continued support and investment in rugby at every level. Their partnership has been instrumental in helping to strengthen the club game nationwide.”

2026 Energia All-Ireland League Award Winners

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Player of the Year 2025/26

Chloe Pearse – UL Bohemian RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year 2025/26

Mick O’Gara – St. Mary’s College RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B Player of the Year 2025/26

Eoin Deegan – Old Wesley RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2A Player of the Year 2025/26

Shane Mallon – MU Barnhall RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2B Player of the Year 2025/26

Dylan Keane – Galwegians RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 2C Player of the Year 2025/26

Joey O’Connor – Clonmel RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division Coach of the Year 2025/26

Sarah Quin – UL Bohemian RFC

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions Coach of the Year 2025/26

Mark McHugh – St Mary’s College RFC

Energia AIL Referee of the Season Award

Pádraic Reidy

Energia Community Hero Award

Emmett Sheridan – Bective Rangers FC

Energia Possibilities Award

Ennis RFC