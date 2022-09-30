Emerging Ireland Score Impressive Opening Tour Victory

Emerging Ireland were in impressive form beating the Griquas 7 – 54 and scoring eight tries in the first game of the Toyota Challenge in Bloemfontein.

It took 13 minutes to get on the scoreboard as Scott Penney dotted down for the first of two tries, his second came on 36 minutes. Robert Baloucoune (24th), Josh Wycherley (40th), Stewart Moore (53rd), Shane Daly (61st), David McCann (68th), and Calvin Nash (79th) added to the tally while Jack Crowley kicked six from six and Jake Flannery added another.

Head Coach Simon Easterby said, “The work the players have put in in a week has been incredible. They’ve all bought into the way we want to play the game and were well prepared. As a first hit out, we’re happy with how we went about our business.”