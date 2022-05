Ireland pulled the curtain down on the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations with a dramatic late 15-14 victory over Scotland at a rain-soaked Kingspan Stadium .

Roared on by the home crowd, Ireland hammered away at the Scottish line with the clock in the red until Enya Breen powered her way over to bring them within a point.

An ice-cool Breen then converted her try to give her team-mates and the crowd a raucous celebration at the death.