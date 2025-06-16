Celebrating PRIDE – Touch Rugby Festival in Old Wesley
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫. The first of our Touch Rugby Festivals took place in Old Wesley RFC over the weekend, with 4 more Tag Rugby Events coming up across the provinces this Summer!
PRIDE Tag Rugby Festivals over the Summer:
- 19th July – Emerald Warriors Tag Festival, Energia Park, Dublin
- 27th July – Cork Hellhounds Tag Festival, Virgin Media Park, Cork
- 16th August – Sarsfields Tag Festival (Young Munster), Limerick
- 30th August – Belfast Azlans Tag Festival, Jordanstown, Belfast