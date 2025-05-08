Celebrate Pride with Rugby This Summer: Join Ireland’s Inclusive Tag & Touch Rugby Festivals

While rugby clubs across Ireland celebrate diversity and inclusion all year-round, this summer, we’re taking it a step further by proudly marking PRIDE with a series of fun, welcoming tag and touch rugby festivals across the country.

Let’s offer an opportunity for those new to the game to try our sport while we celebrate with experienced rugby players who are members of the LGBTQ+ community. In this 150th year of the IRFU, we are planning tag and touch festivals throughout the summer, aiming to get more members of the LGBTQ+ community involved in rugby and so show how inclusive our game can be. Let’s celebrate how the organisation formed in 1875, by men for men, is now open to everyone having a go and playing various formats of the game, something that we could never have imagined all those years ago.

We want as many people as possible to take part in these fun, festivals, it’s a chance to learn a bit more about the game, celebrate PRIDE and be welcoming to all. Bring friends and family, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community, introduce them to rugby, a place where they can feel welcomed and included. It’s non-contact and fun and there’s a choice of events across the country. So grab your friends, your family, and your teammates and come along to one of our summer festivals:

PRIDE Tag & Touch Rugby Festivals over the Summer:

14th June – Old Wesley RFC Touch Festival, Dublin

– Old Wesley RFC Touch Festival, Dublin 19th July – Emerald Warriors Tag Festival, Energia Park, Dublin

– Emerald Warriors Tag Festival, Energia Park, Dublin 27th July – Cork Hellhounds Tag Festival, Virgin Media Park, Cork

– Cork Hellhounds Tag Festival, Virgin Media Park, Cork 16th August – Sarsfields Tag Festival (Young Munster), Limerick

– Sarsfields Tag Festival (Young Munster), Limerick 30th August – Belfast Azlans Tag Festival, Jordanstown, Belfast

These community-driven events are supported by some of Ireland’s most inclusive rugby clubs, bringing the PRIDE vibe to pitches across the country.

Get Involved:

Want to play or volunteer at the rugby festivals over the summer – Reach out directly to the clubs hosting each festival or check out more info on inclusive rugby through the contacts below:

Join us this summer and celebrate PRIDE, try something new, and be part of a welcoming, active community.