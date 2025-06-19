British & Irish Lions Hold Captain’s Run At Aviva Stadium

The sun beamed down as the British & Irish Lions completed their first Captain’s Run session of the summer, ahead of Friday’s sold-out 1888 Cup match against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm – live on Sky Sports Action/Main Event & TG4).

Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, and Tadhg Beirne will start for the Lions in their first ever fixture on Irish soil, while fellow Ireland internationals Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, and Mack Hansen are included as replacements.

Looking forward to captaining the Lions for the first time, Maro Itoje said: “I’m incredibly excited. It’s a tremendous opportunity for myself and the whole team.

“This is our first opportunity to set the standard we want to (have)…set the kind of team we want to be and give our first account of ourselves.

“We’ve had just under two weeks of great prep, and we’re excited to get going.”