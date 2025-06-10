Pride Of Lions Take To Dublin

The British and Irish Lions assembled in Dublin earlier this week and yesterday saw them strolling through the streets broad and narrow before hitting the gym for a workout.

The first twenty four players assembled in Dublin ahead of a six-day training camp in Portugal. Andy Farrell’s charges were to be seen yesterday walking through the city on their way to a gym session under the watchful eye of Head of Atheltic Performance Aled Walters.

Connacht’s Finlay Bealham was among the players who were in Dublin yesterday, having been called up for the injured Zander Fagerson.