Jump to main content

Home

Latest

Squad

Shop

Menu

Ireland

Celebrating PRIDE – Emerald Warriors Tag Rugby Festival

Gallery

22nd July 2025 11:00

By Editor

𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫. The first of our Tag Rugby Festivals took place in Old Wesley RFC over the weekend, led by Emerald Warriors, with 3 more Tag Rugby Events coming up across the provinces this Summer!

PRIDE Tag Rugby Festivals over the Summer:

  • 27th July – Cork Hellhounds Tag Festival, Virgin Media Park, Cork
  • 16th August – Sarsfields Tag Festival (Young Munster), Limerick
  • 30th August – Belfast Azlans Tag Festival, Jordanstown, Belfast