Celebrating PRIDE – Emerald Warriors Tag Rugby Festival
𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫. The first of our Tag Rugby Festivals took place in Old Wesley RFC over the weekend, led by Emerald Warriors, with 3 more Tag Rugby Events coming up across the provinces this Summer!
PRIDE Tag Rugby Festivals over the Summer:
- 27th July – Cork Hellhounds Tag Festival, Virgin Media Park, Cork
- 16th August – Sarsfields Tag Festival (Young Munster), Limerick
- 30th August – Belfast Azlans Tag Festival, Jordanstown, Belfast