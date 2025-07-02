Emerald Warriors Launch Inaugural Pride Tag Festival

The Emerald Warriors, one of Ireland’s leading LGBT+ rugby clubs will host its first Dublin Pride Tag Festival, 19 July, in the Energia Park, in Donnybrook. The Festival is being held in collaboration with IRFU’s Spirit of Rugby department & Leinster Rugby’s Spirt of Rugby Equality Diversity and Inclusion. As many as 16 teams are anticipated to play in the inaugural festival, which will start at 10.30 and run until 16.00.

Club President Richie Fagan outlined that the

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with Leinster Rugby and IRFU for this exciting inclusive event. Together, we share a powerful vision: to make our beautiful game as inclusive and welcoming as possible for everyone.”

Richie noted that, “Naoise was established in 2021 as a new avenue for people to become part of the community, and enjoy team sports. Since Naoise is a unisex name which refers to a young warrior in Irish it’s a fitting choice to refer to our non-contact offering as an LGBT+ rugby club.”

“We already welcome people of different ages, abilities, and levels of experience to play rugby, now we also have three tag teams playing weekly which has helped the club foster inclusion in new ways. Naoise has broadened our membership base, helped people make lasting friendships, and in some cases empowered people to give contact rugby a try.”

Leila Smith, EWRFC member and Pride Tag festival Co-Lead, said “As a social sport, beginners are always welcome in tag rugby. Players come from different backgrounds, with some having previous experience but many have never touched a rugby ball before. The best way to learn how to play tag is to jump right in.” Tag isn’t just about competition; many individuals play for fun, to meet new people, for fitness, or as an alcohol-free activity with friends.”

Megan O Mahony, EWRFC Committee Member and Pride Tag festival Co-Lead, explained that “inclusion in sport doesn’t just benefit the people who feel excluded, it benefits everyone. It’s about unlocking the full power of sport to build connection and community, to break barriers, for everyone to feel seen and valued. Tag is a very inclusive sport you can play mixed genders at all different levels. There is an unspoken sense of belonging that comes from being part of tag rugby. Everyone has their place.”

Leila recommended that “If you were ever interested in trying out tag in an inclusive, friendly environment, the Emerald Warriors’ Pride Tag Festival is a perfect opportunity. Join us for some fun at an amazing venue, in a handy location. There will be music, entertainment, a BBQ, drinks, and of course lots of tag rugby to enjoy over the course of the afternoon.”

Megan encouraged people to give tag a try saying, “Tag rugby has a sneaky way of grabbing hold of you. At first, it seems like just another game, but it’s so much more than that for me. Nothing beats making a break run, or seeing all the hard work your team has put in come together. It has given me pure joy since moving to Dublin and I have met some of my favourite people playing tag.

Leila concluded, “We are open to both team and individual sign-ups. If you would like to sign-up as an individual, just enter your details in the Google Form and we will put you on a team with other individuals. If you would like to sign-up with some friends, but don’t have enough for a team together, you can email to meganomahony@ewrfc.ie and we will endeavour to put you on a team together.”

Online signup is available here: https://forms.gle/qAZdsmXzqSk9gVTb8

Keep an eye on the Emerald Warriors Instagram, here, page for further updates.