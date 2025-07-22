Osborne Touches Down Twice As Lions Hold Off First Nations & Pasifika XV

The British & Irish Lions made it seven successive victories on Australian soil, beating the First Nations & Pasifika XV 24-19 with debutant centre Jamie Osborne contributing two tries.

Ireland duo Osborne and Thomas Clarkson made their first appearances in Lions red in Melbourne, as did the Scottish trio of Darcy Graham, who scored a try but suffered an ankle injury soon after, Gregor Brown, and Ewan Ashman.

It was a scrappy team performance, though, with the First Nations & Pasifika side outplaying the Lions in terms of their physicality and breakdown work. Player-of-the-match Charlie Gamble impressed again in defence.

Speaking as the countdown to the second Test against Australia begins, Lions head coach Andy Farrell said: “It doesn’t get any bigger (than what is coming on Saturday). We’ll enjoy this evening.

“A rest tomorrow for us, and all hands on deck Thursday, Friday, Saturday. There were some great performances by some individuals. Ben White, Jamie (Osborne), the lads who came in and played their first game – delighted for them.

“So upsetting for Darcy Graham too – it showed how much it meant to him. He has a Lions cap and scored a try, and he’ll remember that forever.”