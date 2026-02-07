Carey Crosses Twice As St. Mary’s Overcome Local Rivals Terenure

Avenging a 14-12 defeat from November, St. Mary’s led from start to finish in a 28-21 bonus point victory over their local rivals. The result has moved Mark McHugh’s men to the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A.

Influential centre Carey crossed the whitewash early in both halves, his second try coming from a charge-down, while forwards Jack Nelson Murray and Josh Gimblett proved unstoppable for two close-range scores. Mick O’Gara added all four conversions.

Terenure, who were impressive winners over Clontarf last week, rallied from 14 points down, and there were purple parches for both teams in front of a large passionate crowd.

Craig Adams made it a seven-point game at the break (14-7), Connacht’s John Devine did likewise in the 50th minute, and Max Russell’s 72nd-minute effort off the maul gave Terenure a hard-earned losing bonus point.

Following another memorable encounter between these clubs, victorious St. Mary’s captain Ronan Watters received the Dr Michael Smyth Memorial Trophy from the respective club Presidents, Terenure’s David Lynagh and his Mary’s counterpart Gareth Logan.