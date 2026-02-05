Ireland Beaten In Paris

France proved too strong for Ireland on the opening night of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations in Paris. A first half that yielded three tries and a 22-0 lead threatened to overwhwelm Ireland but the men in green showed fight in the second half to claw back some ground.

France v Ireland: As It Happened

Louis Bielle Biarrey opened the scoring on twelve minutes for France despite early Irish pressure. Matthieu Jalibert added a second on twenty one minutes before Charles Ollivon added the third. Thomas Ramos kicked two conversions and a penalty to leave Ireland reeling at the whistle.

Bielle Biarrey added a second just six minutes in to the second half but the Irish bench made their presence felt with Nick Timoney finising an excellent Irish move on 58 minutes. Michael Milne added Ireland’s second just three minutes later. It wasn’t enough though as Theo Attissogbe dived over with the clock in the red. Ramos added the extras and it finished 36-14 to the hosts.