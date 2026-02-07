Ireland Under-20s Score Three Tries In Perpignan Defeat

Christopher Barrett (2) and Josh Neill both scored tries during Ireland’s Under-20 Men’s Six Nations opener , but they could not avoid a losing start to the Championship against last year’s winners France.

Andrew Browne’s side fell to a 50-21 defeat in Perpignan, having led during the first half thanks to scrum-half Barrett’s 14th-minute effort which came from a charge-down by fellow U-20 debutant Neill.

Ireland put together some strong phases, but yellow cards for Diarmaid O’Connell and James O’Leary, combined with a high penalty count, proved costly against a France team that had plenty of power and pace.

The Sami Bishti-led Irish squad will bid to bounce back against Italy at Virgin Media Park next Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm). It is the first of three home games in Cork, and tickets are available to buy here from Ticketmaster.ie.