Ireland Training Ahead Of France Match

Tadhg Furlong took a full part in training today including a scummaging session but Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty cautioned that ‘we will see how he goes tomorrow’.

“We’ve just done scrums just now so it was good to see Tadhg in a scrum, a fully-contested scrum,” Fogarty said. “Tomorrow is the big day but we did some entries today and it was good. So we’ll see how he goes.

“From my end, it was great to see him back in a scrum, I haven’t seen him in a little bit. He was good. Again, we’ll see how he goes.

“He trained today, he’s full of energy and he took part in the whole session.”

Ireland captain Caelan Doris and backrow colleague Jack Conan also participated fully in the session at the IRFU High Performance Centre today.