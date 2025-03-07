Ireland U20s Battle To The End Against Powerful French

The French U20s were deserving 22-12 winners at Virgin Media Park tonight but Ireland U20s never gave up, defended with determination and had the final say with a try when the clock was in the red.

France’s discipline was costly with three players in the sin-bin at one point but they still proved too strong for a dogged Ireland. The first score came after 14 minutes of fairly relentless French pressure and was followed just a few minutes later by a second. A third try followed at 33 minutes but Ireland finished the first half with a penalty try to leave it 7-15.

The pressure continued in the second half and while Ireland’s defense was tested to the limit they stood their ground and forced errors and turnovers. On 52 minutes France scored again and added the conversion for what was to be their last score of the game. Ireland had only a few opportunities and were held up over the line in the dying minutes before Ciaran Mangan crossed the whitewash as the game closed out.

Ireland U20 v France U20, Virgin Media Park, Cork

Ireland U20 (7) 12

Tries: Penalty, K. Mangan Cons: Pens:

France U20 (15) 22

Tries: J. Echegaray, T. Leveque, L. Akrab 2 Cons: L. Keletaona Pens: