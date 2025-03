Please note that a new Bag Check policy for all attendees will be implemented so please allow extra time to get through. Please see below for further details

Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 12:45

Teams Warm Up: 1:15pm

Team Entance & Anthems: 2pm

Kick Off: 2:15pm

Weather: Partly cloudy For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Match Entertainment

We are delighted to welcome the Grammy winning Cian Ducrot to perform at the game. Cian will sing the anthems and will give a special half-time performance of his latest single ‘Who’s Making You Feel It’.

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.

Bag Check Policy

Aviva Stadium will be implementing a bag check policy for all attendees. We kindly ask that you allow extra time for this check upon arrival to ensure you do not miss the kick-off. Please note that no bags larger than A4 size will be permitted into the stadium and bags that are A4 size or smaller will be searched.

Checkpoints will be in place on each approach to Aviva Stadium (the red, purple, blue, green, and orange routes). Bags that comply and are permitted will be tagged.

A bag drop facility is available at the Sandymount Hotel for bags larger than A4 size and Patrons will be directed to this as required. Allow extra time for bag checks to ensure a smooth entry process.

Match Programme

Don’t forget to buy a copy of the souvenir match programme which includes a match preview, team features and some of the latest rugby news from clubs around Ireland.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Respect For Fellow Fans

Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.

Ticketing

We will be using SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket