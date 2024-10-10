Captain’s Run In Vancouver Ahead Of Final WXV1 Match

Ireland concluded their preparation for the final round of the WXV1 against the USA with the traditional Captain’s Run session today.

The two sides last met in 2021 with Ireland emerging 20-10 winners. Stacey Flood, Eimear Considine, and Cliodhna Moloney started that match while Linda Djougang, Eve Higgins, Neve Jones and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe all made an appearance off the bench – team in full here.

You can watch Friday’s final WXV1 clash against USA in Vancouver (Kick-off 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time) live on RugbyPass TV