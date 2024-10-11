Ireland Finish WXV1 On A High With Victory Over USA

Ireland notched up their second win of the WXV1 to finish the tournament on a high with a bonus point performance.

Ireland trailed 14-7 at half time with an Erin King try and the conversion from Nicole Fowley keeping them in touch with a USA side that was piling on pressure. Ireland struggled to put together phases, as they had in previous outings, in a scrappy first half.

Three second half yellow cards for the USA as Ireland continued to fight yielded a penalty try and the chance to overturn the lead with tries from Cliodhna Moloney and Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe and a conversion from Dannah O’Brien to finish 14-26 victors.

King who made thirteen carries and made seventeen tackles to add to her try was named Player of the Match.