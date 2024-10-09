Five-Try Emerging Ireland Beat Cheetahs To Win Series

Emerging Ireland finished their three match Toyota Challenge with a 24-33 victory against the Cheetahs to win all three matches and the series.

At 17-7 down the Emerging Ireland side had to dig deep and they did to close out the first half at 17-12 thanks to tries from Andrew Osborne and Evan O’Connell and a conversion by Sam Prendergast.

The Cheetahs continued to exert pressure in the second half but scores from Danny Sheahan, Alex Soroka and Matthew Devine as well as the boot of Prendergast and Jack Murphy and a Player of the Match performance from Hugh Gavin were enough to secure the victory.

Head Coach Simon Easterby said, “We’re happy with so much of that game. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy up against a really physical Cheetahs team who brought a lot aggression and line speed, especially in the first half. They’ve got the ability to score from anywhere.

“I’m delighted for our lads, they worked so hard throughout the couple of weeks and I don’t think the result tonight would have changed our view on that but it shows the guts and bravery and determination these young lads have and they stuck in there to get the win at the end.”

