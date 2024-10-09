Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face USA In Final WXV Clash

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Aon, for Friday’s final WXV1 clash against USA in Vancouver (Kick-off 12.30pm local time/8.30pm Irish time).

Enya Breen once again captains Ireland as Bemand’s side bid to finish their inaugural WXV1 campaign on a winning note at BC Place.

Stacey Flood, Eimear Considine and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe continue in an unchanged back three, with Aoife Dalton coming into the starting XV to partner captain Breen in midfield, while Nicole Fowley is selected at out-half alongside Emily Lane at nine.

In the pack, Niamh O’Dowd, Neve Jones and Linda Djougang make up the front row, with Dorothy Wall and Fiona Tuite continuing in the engine room and an unchanged back row of Erin King, Aoife Wafer and Brittany Hogan completing Ireland’s starting team.

Bemand has strong options on his bench, with Clíodhna Moloney, Siobhán McCarthy, Andrea Stock, Ruth Campbell and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird providing the forward reinforcements, while Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Dannah O’Brien and Eve Higgins are the backline replacements.

Friday’s match is live on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland (v USA):

(Club/Province/Caps)

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(13)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(29)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(17)

12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(captain)(24)

11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(12)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(13)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(9)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(10)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(29)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(40)

4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(31)

5. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(9)

6. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)(3)

7. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(10)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(26)

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(37)

17. Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)(3)

18. Andrea Stock (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(1)

19. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(1)

20. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster)(10)

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(19)

22. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(18)

23. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(20).