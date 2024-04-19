Captain’s Run In Twickenham

The Ireland squad completed their Captain’s Run at Twickenham this morning as they prepare to face England tomorrow afternoon.

Head Coach Scott Bemand has made two changes to the starting XV from the win against Wales with Hannah O’Connor in the second row and Aoife Dalton set to start in the centre – team news in full here.

Ireland are currently third in this year’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations Championship with the final round to come after this weekend when Scotland visit Kingspan Stadium.