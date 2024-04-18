Bemand Makes Two Changes for England in Twickenham

Head coach Scott Bemand has announced the Ireland team (sponsored by Aon) for their Round 4 Guinness Women’s Six Nations clash with England at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Bemand has made two changes to the starting fifteen from the team who came out on top against Wales last weekend in Cork, as Hannah O’Connor comes into the second row and Aoife Dalton starts in the centre. There is one change on the bench, as Méabh Deely joins the replacements.

The front row remains the same with Linda Djougang, Neve Jones and Christy Haney.

Dorothy Wall partners Hannah O’Connor in the second row while the backrow remains unchanged, with flankers Aoife Wafer and captain Edel McMahon while Brittany Hogan is again named at 8.

Aoibheann Reilly and Dannah O’Brien make up the half back pairing. Aoife Dalton joins Eve Higgins to make up the centre partnership and the back three remains unchanged with Béibhinn Parsons, Katie Corrigan and Lauren Delany all set to start.

The forwards replacements remains the same, with newly capped Shannon Ikahihifo, Clíodhna Moloney, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath and Fiona Tuite.

Méabh Deely is named alongside Molly Scuffil-McCabe and Enya Breen, as the replacement backs.

Commenting on the selection, the Ireland Head Coach said,

“We get another chance to perform as a group, in a great stadium with a big crowd. We are building some momentum in training and games. This is the kind of test we want, against the best out there. We want these occasions to be the norm and our players are excited by the opportunity in front of them. Judging by training intent and competition for selection, the players are ready. Hopefully we’ll see a wave of green around the stadium that will continue to get behind our group, each and every opportunity they have.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media with live updates on our twitter and instagram channels – @irishrugby

Ireland Team (v England, Saturday 20 April, Twickenham Stadium, kick off 2.15pm)

15. Lauren Delany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby) 25

14. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 3

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC) 15

12. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 13

11. Béibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 24

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 13

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 10

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 35

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury) 24

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 16

4. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 26

5. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 20

6. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster) 5

7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs) 26 Captain

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 21

Replacements:

16. Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs) 32

17. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster) 5

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster) 11

19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster) 5

20. Shannon Ikahihifo (Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby) 1

21. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster) 15

22. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster) 19

23. Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht) 11