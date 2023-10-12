Captain’s Run In Dubai Ahead Of WXV3

On the eve of the first game of the WXV3 tournament in Dubai, Ireland had one last run out in preparation for their first game against Kazakhstan. It was hot and humid and ice vests were part of the uniform for the day.

Speaking about the game experienced wing Aoife Doyle said, “The team are feeling really confident, (the coaching led by Scott) is so fresh and so new, but it’s also really positive and there’s a really good vibe and feeling about the squad. We’re all just feeling energised and ready to go now.”

Ireland’s opening clash with Kazakhstan on Friday (kick-off 7.30pm local time/4.30pm Irish time) will be streamed live on RugbyPass TV. You can register for free to watch all the WXV3 action here.