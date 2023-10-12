Aviva Minis Festival Season Kicks Off In Kilkenny

The first Aviva Mini Rugby Festival of the season took place in Kilkenny RFC at the weekend and it also formed part of the IRFU/GAA/FAI Respect Our Games initiative with a call to support positive messaging from the sidelines for players.

There was plenty of action and lots of smiles as hundreds of boys and girls got a taste of their mini rugby festival and chance to show their skills and have fun. Next up is Creggs RFC (Connacht) and Dungarvan RFC (Munster) on Saturday October 14th and Sunday October 15th respectively, before Ballynahinch RFC host the Ulster provincial festival on Sunday October 22nd. The festivals will then wrap up on November 19th in Navan RFC, with an all-girls festival. The National Festival takes place in Aviva Stadium later in the season.