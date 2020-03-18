Back In Time: Ireland Women’s Grand Slam 2013

A narrow win away to Wales didn’t presage what a season this would turn out to be, but six days later Ireland made a statement with an incredible win against England.

Ashbourne RFC provided the backdrop and incredible support as Ireland notched up a 25-0 win. Two weeks later Ireland traveled to Scotland and added a triple crown win.

Next up was France in Ashbourne and Ireland turned over a 5-10 half time deficit to win the game 15-10 and set up a trip to Italy.

The near storm like conditions and freezing temperatures made it a match for the purists but Ireland held strong to win 3-6 and capture an historic Grand Slam.

