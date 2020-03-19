Back In Time: 20 Years On From O’Driscoll’s Paris Hat-Trick

It remains an indelible memory for all Irish Rugby supporters, the sight of a young, fresh-faced centre – the baggy green jersey hanging off him as if it was a couple of sizes too big – running rings around French defenders and announcing himself on the grandest stage of all.

Brian O’Driscoll‘s memorable hat-trick against France in Paris remains one of the most iconic moments in Irish Rugby history as his three tries helped Eddie O’Sullivan‘s side to their first victory over Les Bleus in 17 years and, furthermore, Ireland’s first win in the French capital in 28.

O’Driscoll’s hat-trick at the Stade de France had everything. From Peter Clohessy‘s meaty drive in the build-up to his first, to the superb set-piece strike move in midfield to free the then 21-year-old for the line, to the speed and skill shown for the third as he swooped on the loose ball and raced clear under the sticks.

Through the lens of Inpho, we look back on that sunny Sunday afternoon in Paris on its 20th anniversary.