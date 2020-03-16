Back In Time: Ireland’s 2009 Grand Slam

Over the next few days and weeks we will be bringing you features, interviews and some great days from Irish Rugby. We start today with the 2009 Grand Slam.

Ireland opened the championship with a 30-21 win against France in Croke Park before heading to Italy a week later to win by 9-38.

Two weeks later it was back to Croke Park to face England. It wasn’t a pretty game but Ireland’s collective will and a Brian O’Driscoll drop goal saw Ireland win 14-13. Scotland were up next and a 15-22 scoreline in Murrayfield was enough to set up a Grand Slam shot against Wales.

The match that ensued is one of the iconic moments in Irish Rugby – bridging a gap to 1948 and the team of Mullen and Kyle.