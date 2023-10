The Ireland squad were delighted to welcome Ambassador Alison Milton to the team hotel in Dubai last night. Team captains Edel McMahon and Sam Monaghan presented the Ambassador with a signed Ireland jersey.

Ireland play Colombia in Round 2 of the WVX3 Tournament at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Saturday afternoon. The match kicks off at 2pm Irish time and can be watched live on rugbypass.tv – click here to register for free.